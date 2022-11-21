Several rescued as KCFD crews extinguish apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least two people were transported to area hospitals along with several people rescued from an apartment fire Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 10:15 a.m., fire crews responded to an apartment building at 531 Gladstone Boulevard. According to the department, smoke and fire appeared around the building.

A fire department spokesperson reported crews completed multiple rescues from the upper floors of the multi-story apartment building.

At least three people were transported with burns and smoke inhalation. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

By about 10:35 a.m., a KSHB 41 News photographer on the scene reported the crews had been largely able to extinguish the blaze.

This story is breaking and will be updated as soon as more info is released.

