Several US airports, including Kansas City International, refuse to show TSA video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Aviation Department says it declined a request from the Transportation Security Administration to air a video blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

Kansas City International Airport joined several other airports across the country in refusing to show the video, which features Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the shutdown.

“Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay,” Noem is quoted as saying in the video, according to CNBC .

A Kansas City, Missouri, spokesperson said aviation department leadership “determined the video did not meet the department’s advertising standard.”

“The work of the KCAD is non-partisan and focused on making travel from MCI as simple as possible for flyers,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, KSHB 41 consumer reporter Grant Stephens said travelers at KCI weren’t reporting too many issues with the government shutdown.

That’s due in large part because KCI is one of a handful of airports that work with a third-party security company to screen passengers instead of TSA agents.

Other airports that refused to air TSA’s video message included John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, among others.

