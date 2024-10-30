Severe storms begin popping up in far NE Kansas, NW Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City region is under the threat of severe weather this afternoon into Thursday morning.

The KSHB 41 Weather team reports the greatest impact in the immediate Kansas City metro will arrive around 8 p.m.

Follow along below for updates.

—

1:40 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Andrew, Buchanan, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Nodaway, Sullivan and Worth counties in Missouri.

Kansas' Doniphan County is included, too.

The watch will lift at 7 p.m.

—