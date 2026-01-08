Severe storms moving into the Kansas City area Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold front is set to move through the Kansas City area, bringing with it the chance for brief severe weather.
UPDATE, 3:40 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the northwestern parts of the Kansas City area through 4 p.m.
3:35pm--The line of storms near and north of Kansas City continues to show signs of strong wind and rotation.— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) January 8, 2026
Severe storm warning including Platte County until 4pm#mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/Ns8DpvKWHG
If conditions warrant, KSHB 41 will offer live coverage in the video player below.
KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Wes Peery has been tracking the storms as they've moved across Kansas Thursday afternoon.
3:20PM--Watching this cluster of severe storms near Saint Joseph for some damaging wind gusts and the chance of a brief tornado.#mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/x9OS1SEBA5— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) January 8, 2026