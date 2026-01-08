Severe storms moving into the Kansas City area Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold front is set to move through the Kansas City area, bringing with it the chance for brief severe weather.

UPDATE, 3:40 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the northwestern parts of the Kansas City area through 4 p.m.

3:35pm--The line of storms near and north of Kansas City continues to show signs of strong wind and rotation.



Severe storm warning including Platte County until 4pm#mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/Ns8DpvKWHG — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) January 8, 2026

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Wes Peery has been tracking the storms as they've moved across Kansas Thursday afternoon.