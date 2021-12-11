Severe storms tear through Arkansas, Illinois Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday night tornadoes tore through Arkansas and Illinois, causing structures to collapse and injuring those inside.

The Associated Press reported two killed and five injured in Arkansas after the Monette Manor Nursing Home was directly hit.

KSDK, NBC’s St. Louis affiliate, reports the roof of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, was ripped off, causing the building to partially collapse .

Around 30-40 emergency vehicles were reported on scene in southern Illinois.

According to The Associated Press, crews are responding to injuries in the warehouse collapse.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

