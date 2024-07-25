Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Kansas City area until 6 p.m.

UPDATE, 5:40 p.m. | A large tree rammed into a home in Fairway as storms made their through the Kansas City area on Thursday.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Large tree into home in Fairway

A KSHB 41 photographer spoke with residents of the home who said everyone was OK.

UPDATE, 5:15 p.m. | The National Weather Service has expanded the time and area of the severe thunderstorm to include an area on the southern half of the Kansas City area until 6 p.m.

EARLIER | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Kansas City area until 5:15 p.m.

The warning includes both Johnson County in Kansas and Jackson County in Missouri.

During this time, small hail, 60 MPH winds and flash flooding will be possible.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery said the storms are more mostly stationary, and feeding off of heat in the city.

This allowed the system to grow rapidly and produce small hail here at KSHB 41.

