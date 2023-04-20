Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for part of Johnson County and Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Miami County and part of southeastern Johnson County until 4:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Osawatomie at 3:48 a.m.

There is a risk of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

The National Weather Service says locations impacted include Overland Park, Leawood, Paola, Spring Hill, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Hillsdale, Stanley, Wagstaff, Chiles, Bucyrus and Stillwell.