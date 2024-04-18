Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Kansas City metro until 4 a.m.

It includes Wyandotte County, Leavenworth County, and northern Johnson County in Kansas.

It also includes northwestern Jackson County, southeastern Buchanan County, Clinton County, Clay County, and Platte County in Missouri.

The warning says there are severe thunderstorms along a line extending from Platte City to near Linwood.

The warning says there's a potential of 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.