KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Kansas City metro area.

In Missouri, the warning is for Jackson County, Johnson County, southeastern Platte County, western Lafayette County, southern Ray County, southern Clay County, and Cass County.

In Kansas, the warning is for Wyandotte County, northern Miami County, central Leavenworth County and Johnson County.

The warning says there could be winds up to 60 mph.

The warning goes until 3 a.m.