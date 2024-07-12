Watch Now
Flash flooding warning in effect for Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Platte counties until 3 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jul 11, 2024

Update | A flash flood warning is in effect until 3 a.m. for Leavenworth, Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Platte County in Missouri.

Update | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until midnight for Leavenworth, Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Platte County in Missouri.

A flash flood warning is also in effect until 3 a.m.

Update | The NWS also issued a flash flood warning for Leavenworth, Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Platte County in Missouri.

The warning is in effect until 3 a.m.

During this time, flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas are possible.

Original story | The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Kansas City area until 11:15 p.m.

The warning in includes Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Ray and Platte counties in Missouri.

During this time, storms may produce large hail and winds up to 60 mph.

