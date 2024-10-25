Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for some Kansas City-area counties until 9:15 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for some counties in the KSHB 41 viewing area.

Initially, counties included Atchison and Doniphan counties in Kansas and Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, and Platte counties in Missouri.

The NWS later expanded the warnings to include Johnson, Leavenworth, and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Buchanan, Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Platte, and Ray counties in Missouri.

The warning will be in effect until 9:15 p.m.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery said storms are getting a little weaker as they progress further east.


