Severe thunderstorm watch issued across KS, MO until early Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across parts of Kansas and Missouri until 2 a.m. Monday.

The affected counties include Linn and Miami in Kansas along with Pettis, Bates, Cass, Henry and Johnson in Missouri.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City indicates the storm has the potential to produce up to 70 mph winds and ping-pong-sized hail.

7:45pm-A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect south of I-70 as storms move through the area over the next several hours.



Storms will be capable of 60-70mph gusts, hail, & maybe a couple tornadoes. With that in mind, severe weather is more likely in the Ozarks#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/yB0bFJzGKG — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) August 14, 2023

Anyone planning to drive Sunday evening is asked to be cautious of blustery conditions and reduced visibility.

Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are crossing I-35 from south of I-435 near Olathe to beyond Ottawa, KS. Expect blustery conditions and significantly reduced visibilities. Please be cautious if traveling. pic.twitter.com/XtFWnSUJhN — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 14, 2023

Around 7 p.m., NWS KC reports its weather station recorded a 65 mph gust. Similar gusts around the area caused minor tree damage.

A severe thunderstorm is currently moving ESE across the east side of the KC metro. At this moment, the primary hazard is damaging winds. Winds around 60-65 MPH as well as tree damage have been reported. The storm has become more outflow dominant reducing any tornado potential. https://t.co/wenXjfzOCo — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 14, 2023

Just over 7,000 Evergy customers were without power at 7:29 p.m., per the energy company's outage map. By just after 8 p.m., 6,230 customers were experiencing outages.

Power outages starting to come in from that latest thunderstorm that impacted Kansas City #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/qXRusTtXw6 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) August 14, 2023

Storms earlier in the day provided plentiful amounts of rainfall.

NWS KC reports the Kansas City International Airport measured 2.72" of rainfall, breaking the old record of 2.71, which was set in 2005.

Greg Turcotte A drone pilot captured storms over Lenexa around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Anyone seeking further storm updates via the Kansas City NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter must seek information elsewhere. NWS KC reports the transmitter is down due to a "significant failure of the communication line." It is unknown when it will be back online.

For those in the KC Metro and surrounding area the Kansas City NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter remains down due to a significant failure of the communication line. It has been escallated to the highest level. We do not know when it will be back on line. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 14, 2023

