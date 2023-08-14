Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm watch issued across KS, MO until early Monday

Posted at 7:15 PM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 21:24:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across parts of Kansas and Missouri until 2 a.m. Monday.

The affected counties include Linn and Miami in Kansas along with Pettis, Bates, Cass, Henry and Johnson in Missouri.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City indicates the storm has the potential to produce up to 70 mph winds and ping-pong-sized hail.

Anyone planning to drive Sunday evening is asked to be cautious of blustery conditions and reduced visibility.

Around 7 p.m., NWS KC reports its weather station recorded a 65 mph gust. Similar gusts around the area caused minor tree damage.

Just over 7,000 Evergy customers were without power at 7:29 p.m., per the energy company's outage map. By just after 8 p.m., 6,230 customers were experiencing outages.

Storms earlier in the day provided plentiful amounts of rainfall.

NWS KC reports the Kansas City International Airport measured 2.72" of rainfall, breaking the old record of 2.71, which was set in 2005.

aug 13 storm lenexa.jpeg
A drone pilot captured storms over Lenexa around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Anyone seeking further storm updates via the Kansas City NOAA Weather Radio Transmitter must seek information elsewhere. NWS KC reports the transmitter is down due to a "significant failure of the communication line." It is unknown when it will be back online.

