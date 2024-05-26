Severe thunderstorm warnings issued Sunday afternoon in KS, MO counties south of KC

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for counties south of the Kansas City metro Sunday afternoon.

—

4:20 p.m. | The severe thunderstorm warning for Bates County has been canceled by NWS.

KSHB 41's Wes Peery said lake-goers at the Ozarks are experiencing baseball-sized hail.

3:50 p.m. | A new severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m. is in effect for southeastern Bates County, Missouri.

3:45 p.m. | Baseball-sized hail fell in Coal, Missouri, around 3:30 p.m., according to KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery.

3:42 p.m. | The severe thunderstorm warning for Henry County, Missouri, has expired, and the warning over Linn County, Kansas, has been canceled.

Bates County remains under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.

3:35 p.m. | KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery said the storm moving across Bates County is likely to produce ping pong ball-sized hail.

Peery also said anyone spending the Memorial Day weekend in the Lake Region should be weather aware as a tornado watch is in effect in that area until 9 p.m.

3:25 p.m. | Linn County, Kansas, and Bates County, Missouri, are included in a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m.

NWS reported Linn County dispatchers noted golf ball-sized hail at 3:05 p.m. in Mound City.

Between 3-3:30 p.m., quarter-sized hail was recorded in downtown Clinton, Missouri, by the Henry County emergency manager.

3:20 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. for Linn County, Kansas.

Henry County, Missouri, was also placed under a warning, which was set to expire at 3:45 p.m.

NWS said wind up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail is possible.

—