Severe thunderstorm watch for east of Kansas City issued until midnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several counties east of Kansas City, within the KSHB 41 viewing area, are included in a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill issued the watch, which is set to last until midnight.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/v1AKsOE0zE — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) September 5, 2023

The watch does not include the immediate Kansas City area but does include the cities of Benton, Chillicothe, Clinton, Harrisonville, Odessa, Pleasant Hill, Raymore, Sedalia and Warrensburg, among others. The watch also stretches further east into mid-Missouri and south to southwest Missouri.

Hail up to the size of ping pong balls, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible with the storms.

