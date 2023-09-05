Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm watch for east of Kansas City issued until midnight

Posted at 5:45 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 18:45:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several counties east of Kansas City, within the KSHB 41 viewing area, are included in a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill issued the watch, which is set to last until midnight.

The watch does not include the immediate Kansas City area but does include the cities of Benton, Chillicothe, Clinton, Harrisonville, Odessa, Pleasant Hill, Raymore, Sedalia and Warrensburg, among others. The watch also stretches further east into mid-Missouri and south to southwest Missouri.

Hail up to the size of ping pong balls, frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible with the storms.

