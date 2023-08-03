Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for counties southeast of Kansas City area

Posted at 8:24 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 21:24:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for counties just southeast of the Kansas City area until 3 a.m.

Counties include in the watch are Henry, Johnson and Pettis.

During this time, KSHB 41 News Chiefs Meteorologist Mike Nicco said wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph and hail the size of ping pong balls could also fall.

