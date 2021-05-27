Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for eastern Kansas and a few counties in western Missouri until 7 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the primary hazards include heavy rain, high winds and isolated large hail.

The National Weather Service says winds could approach 60-70 miles per hour.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for far eastern KS and far western MO through 7AM this morning. Primary hazards include heavy rain, high winds, and isolated large hail. pic.twitter.com/KfLSPpqvkK — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 27, 2021

