Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kansas City area

Posted at 2:28 AM, May 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for eastern Kansas and a few counties in western Missouri until 7 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the primary hazards include heavy rain, high winds and isolated large hail.

The National Weather Service says winds could approach 60-70 miles per hour.

