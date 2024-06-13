Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City area until 10 p.m.

Posted at 3:11 PM, Jun 13, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Kansas City area until 10 p.m.

During this time, storms may drop very large hail, produce damaging wind gusts and could create a tornado.

Areas included in the watch are Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Clay, Jackson and Platte counties in Missouri, among others.

It also includes counties in northeastern Kansas and northern Missouri.

The timing for the storms in the immediate Kansas City area are from 7 to 10 p.m.


