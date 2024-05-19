Severe thunderstorm watch issued for KC area until 2 am Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Kansas City area until 2 a.m. Monday.

6:20pm--These storms near Salina are generating 100mph wind gusts!



A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for eastern KS and western MO, including the KC Metro, until 2am as storms may push out 60-80 mph wind gusts #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/52KhF3T7Nr — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 19, 2024

Winds up to 85 mph, two-inch hail and tornadoes are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas are included in the watch.

Missouri’s Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Davis, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Ray and Worth counties are included, too.

KSHB 41 Weather

