Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for KC area until 2 am Monday

may19watch.png
KSHB 41 Weather
may19watch.png
Posted at 6:40 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 19:40:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Kansas City area until 2 a.m. Monday.

Winds up to 85 mph, two-inch hail and tornadoes are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas are included in the watch.

Missouri’s Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Davis, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Ray and Worth counties are included, too.

may19watch2.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone