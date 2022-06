KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Kansas City area until 3 a.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, Harrisonville, Sedalia, Marshall, Wichita and Emporia are included in the watch among others.

During this time scattered hail, winds up to 70 MPH and lightning are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 3 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/u68xL7x1dF — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) June 1, 2022

