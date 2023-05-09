Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Johnson County

Update | A severe storm warning was issued for parts of Johnson County until 6 p.m.

The warning includes Olathe, Gardner and Spring Hill.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible during this time.

Original story | The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Kansas City area until 11 p.m.

The watch includes Leavenworth, Olathe, Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee in Kansas and Raymore, Belton and Harrisonville in Missouri, among others.

During this time, tornadoes, hail up to two inches in size and wind gusts up to 75 mph are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/vsddCEG7TY — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 9, 2023

