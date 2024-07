KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of northern Missouri until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service said Cameron, Chillicothe, Maryville and St. Joseph, among others are included in the watch.

KSHB 41 News staff Severe thunderstorm watch

During this time, storms will be capable of producing damaging wind and hail.

Storms are expected to move into the area around 4 p.m.

