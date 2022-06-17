Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of NW Missouri, NE Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 4 a.m.

Atchison, Chillicothe, Saint Joseph, Maryville and Plattsburg are included in the watch, among others.

10:15pm--A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 4am for NW Missouri & NE Kansas until 4am but storms will move into the watch area around 11pm.



Damaging wind gusts and flash flooding are the biggest threat some hail & a tornado aren't out of the question! #mowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/ILmiU0aZNO — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) June 17, 2022

During this time, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and some hail is possible.

KSHB 41 News Wes Peery also said a tornado isn't out of the question.

