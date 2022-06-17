Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of NW Missouri, NE Kansas

Thursday severe thunderstorm watch
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wes Peery/KSHB
Thursday severe thunderstorm watch.
Thursday severe thunderstorm watch
Posted at 10:38 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 23:38:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 4 a.m.

Atchison, Chillicothe, Saint Joseph, Maryville and Plattsburg are included in the watch, among others.

During this time, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and some hail is possible.

KSHB 41 News Wes Peery also said a tornado isn't out of the question.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock