Live Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Watch issued in parts of Kansas City area

KSHB 41 News
Posted at 6:59 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 09:46:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 8:20 a.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Johnson, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Cass and Jackson counties in Missouri until 9 a.m.

Wind gusts of 50-60 mph were estimated on the Kansas Speedway by the National Weather Service.

KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Jeff Penner estimates similar win speeds on the Country Club Plaza.

Evergy reports 8,978 customers currently experiencing outages.

UPDATE, 7:52 a.m. | The National Weather Service reports minor wind damage in Lawrence, Kansas, as gusts reach 56 mph.

UPDATE, 7:31 a.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in Kansas until 8:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service says the storm could produce winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

UPDATE, 7:12 a.m. | A flash flood warning has been issued for Atchison, Effingham and Lancaster, Kansas, until 11 a.m.

A correspondent with the National Weather Service reported pea-sized hail in Atchison around 7 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY, 6:59 a.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of the Kansas City area.

In Kansas, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Atchison, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties until 1 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in place until 1 p.m. in Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Ray and Saline counties in Missouri.

The National Weather Service says the threat includes frequent lightning, wind gusts of up to 70 mph and possible scattered hail of up to 2 inches.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

