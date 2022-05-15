Live Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Watch issued in parts of Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 8:20 a.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Johnson, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Cass and Jackson counties in Missouri until 9 a.m.

Wind gusts of 50-60 mph were estimated on the Kansas Speedway by the National Weather Service.

KSHB 41 News Meteorologist Jeff Penner estimates similar win speeds on the Country Club Plaza.

Around a 50-60 mph wind on the Plaza with torrential rain to follow. ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/mQRNe7eZDz — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) May 15, 2022

Evergy reports 8,978 customers currently experiencing outages.

UPDATE, 7:52 a.m. | The National Weather Service reports minor wind damage in Lawrence, Kansas, as gusts reach 56 mph.

UPDATE, 7:31 a.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties in Kansas until 8:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service says the storm could produce winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

UPDATE, 7:12 a.m. | A flash flood warning has been issued for Atchison, Effingham and Lancaster, Kansas, until 11 a.m.

A correspondent with the National Weather Service reported pea-sized hail in Atchison around 7 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY, 6:59 a.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of the Kansas City area.

In Kansas, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Atchison, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte counties until 1 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in place until 1 p.m. in Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Ray and Saline counties in Missouri.

The National Weather Service says the threat includes frequent lightning, wind gusts of up to 70 mph and possible scattered hail of up to 2 inches.