Severe thunderstorm watch issued southeast of Kansas City until 9 p.m.

Posted at 1:47 PM, Jul 17, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several counties just south of the immediate Kansas City area are included in a severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m. tonight.

The watch includes parts of Miami and Linn Counties in Kansas, and Cass, Bates, Henry Johnson and Lafayette Counties in Missouri, among others.

The immediate Kansas City area is not included in the watch.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner says thunderstorms will form throughout the afternoon south of Kansas City and then move further south.

