Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued as morning storms roll in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 6:50 a.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Douglas County as hail and high wind possibilities pick up.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Douglas County until 7am as quarter-sized hail & 60 mph wind gusts are possible. pic.twitter.com/z5eUqYbQcL — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) June 24, 2021

6:45 a.m. | A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for many area counties until 10 a.m.

The watch was issued for Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer and Worth counties in Missouri and Atchison County in Kansas.

Storms are expected to move through the area by afternoon, but another round is set to return in the evening.

Most counties are also under a flash flood watch beginning Thursday afternoon.