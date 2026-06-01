KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe thunderstorms rolled through the metro early Monday morning.

Severe thunderstorms knock down trees in NKC, power outages throughout the metro

Heavy rain and winds knocked down some trees and branches in North Kansas City near E. 21st Avenue where some debris blocked several streets.

The storms also knocked out power for many residents.

Evergy reported 244 outages impacking 8,607 customers

BPU reported 10 outages impacting 247 customers

Independence Power and Light reported 13 outages impacting 122 customers.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner says the storms have moved through the metro and the rain is mainly done for the morning. There is a slight chance of a few lingering showers.

Monday then will be very warm and humid.