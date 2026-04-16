Severe weather in Clinton, Missouri, leads to reports of tornado, damage across city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe weather hit the city of Clinton, Missouri, on Wednesday evening, resulting in damage across the city and reports of a tornado.

Around 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, the Henry County, Missouri, emergency manager reported that a tornado was on the ground.

About 20 minutes later, it was reported that power lines were down and structures had been destroyed.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, according to Henry County Emergency Manager Mark Hardin.

About 2,000 residents in the town of around 9,000 are without power as of 7:10 p.m., Hardin said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told KSHB 41 News that they sent three troopers to Clinton to help where needed.

The Clinton School District﻿﻿ announced that school will be closed Thursday due to damage caused by Wednesday's storm, including roof damage and electrical issues. Students will participate in an AMI day instead.

Angie Lawson, director of communications and community relations for the district, told KSHB 41 in an email the district is taking these measures "for storm cleanup and to ensure the safety of our buildings."

Several viewers sent in videos of Wednesday's storm in Clinton. You can watch those videos below.

Video captures possible tornado Wednesday night in Clinton, Missouri

Viewer shares video of people running for shelter in Clinton, Missouri

Video of possible tornado Wednesday in Clinton, Missouri

Viewer video shows possible tornado, storm damage in Clinton

—