Sexual assault hotlines see huge spike after Ford testimony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Sexual Assault Hotlines saw a 201 percent increase yesterday, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network or RAINN.

That increase spilled over into the Kansas City Region.

"We do have people who were calling frequently who just want to talk to somebody else who gets it," said Kate Heinen, the Volunteer Coordinator for MOCSA (Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault).

The organization saw an increase in calls since yesterday's emotional testimony on capitol hill.

Nationally, so many reached out to RAINN, they posted a message on their website that said they're experiencing unprecedented wait times for their online chat room. They asked people to use the phone lines or reach out via chat tomorrow if they could wait.

"I haven't seen that before. I think that kind of speaks to how inundated people have been," said Heinen.

At a protest outside Sen. Roy Blunt's Kansas City office several people voiced their anger over the hearings.

"I think the message we are sending young girls is about how we value women is just atrocious," said Kim Randell, a mother who took time to come to the protest. She said we as a society need to do better when it comes to teaching our children.

"I think we need to teach kids of all genders what a healthy relationship looks like and what are appropriate expectations for behavior in a relationship," Randell said.

Over the next few days, the call volume at local and national sex abuse hotlines is expected to be high.