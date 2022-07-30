Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins speak with voters Saturday ahead of Aug 2. primaries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Another race with high anticipation this year is Kansas’ Third Congressional District seat for U.S. Congress.

Incumbent Sharice Davids is already the confirmed Democratic nominee for the November election, while Republican nominees Amanda Adkins and John McCaughrean will go head to head on Aug. 2 for the nomination.

Adkins was at a neighborhood in Spring Hill on Saturday morning to speak with her constituents about a wide variety of topics.

She took questions from the crowd, many of them focused around border security, education, small businesses, taxes and inflation.

Adkins says the average family in the third congressional district is paying $6,000 more a year due to inflation.

“What I’ve heard from people is significant frustration," Adkins said. "Most people don’t feel like they are better off today."

So, her focus will be on getting results. She believes her 15-year business career and working for the Kansas Republican Party has prepared her for this role.

“My promise to the community is that I am going to win. I’m marching toward victory, because my win this election is going to be a part of the change that people are hoping for in the future," Adkins said. "We have got get this country back on track."

Meanwhile Rep. Sharice Davids is canvassing, making sure she is meeting her new voters face to face.

She hopes all voters will know that their lives matter to her. Following the redistricting, she joined the House Agricultural Committee to better serve her voters in rural areas.

While she is not working toward Aug. 2, she says hot button items like the Value Them Both amendment have her on her feet around neighborhoods to canvass.

“I think it’s important for me to make sure I’m showing up,” Davids said. “There are a lot of things I’ve been able to do over the course of my time serving the third district that I think people have appreciated, and I’m really looking forward to continuing to work hard for folks here."

KSHB 41 reached out to Republican candidate John McCaughrean competing in the primaries and received this response: