Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins to square off for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids (D) and Amanda Adkins (R) will once again square off for the Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District seat in November.

Adkins overwhelmingly defeated John McCaughrean on Tuesday night in the primary election.

In 2020, Adkins conceded in the race after Davids had won about 54% of the vote with 516 of 643 precincts reporting.

Davids was first elected to the 3rd District in Kansas in 2018.

She became one of two Native Americans to be elected to Congress at the time.

Adkins has worked as an executive at Cerner Corporation for the last 15 years.

While the two are once again facing off, they're doing so in a re-worked congressional district passed by Kansas legislators earlier this year.

