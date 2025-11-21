Shawnee barbershop feeds 300 families with its annual Thanksgiving giveaway

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

A Shawnee barbershop is transforming into a food pantry this week as it prepares for its sixth annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

Fred Dantzler, owner of Officially Chopped barbershop, has built a growing tradition around giving back during Thanksgiving week.

John Batten Fred Dantzler, owner of Officially Chopped barbershop

What started with helping 15 families has expanded to serve more than 200 families, with plans to reach 300 this year.

"It's turkey week, so all my clients know I'm not receiving any kind of payments for haircuts," Dantzler said. "I'm asking them to bring turkeys in. That's how we come up with the turkeys for the food drive."

The barbershop owner has never met a stranger, greeting customers with warmth as they flow through his doors.

This week, those doors serve a dual purpose as the shop doubles as a food distribution center.

John Batten Clients of Dantzler dropping off turkeys

Families won't just receive turkeys. Dantzler ensures each family gets everything needed for a complete Thanksgiving meal, including cooking pans.

"The turkeys, the marshmallows, stuffing, green beans, and cream and mushroom soup," Dantzler said. "If they like green bean casserole, even the little crispy fried onion rings on the top of them things. I like being able to throw that box on them and be like, 'Yea y'all about to eat real good."'

The food pickup will take place Sunday morning at the barbershop.

Dantzler's mission extends beyond just providing meals – it's about saving his community.

Officially Chopped Cares Officially Chopped Cares Team

"Whether or not people want to admit it, we all need help, you know what I mean," said Dantzler. "So for me, its one of those things where I don't take nothing for granted. I just trying to help as many people as I can. We try to help as many people as we can."

