Shawnee Community Services sees growing need as holiday costs rise

Shawnee Community Services (SCS) is a grassroots organization helping hundreds of people navigate rising costs during the holiday season, with staff saying they've watched demand grow as prices continue to climb every year.

The organization is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11110 W 67th Street in Shawnee. They serve anyone in the Kansas City-area who needs assistance with no questions asked.

They offer food pantry access, clothing distribution, even help with prescription co-pays or a bus ride home. During the holidays, they expand their offerings with two extra food distributions, an Adopt-A-Family program and a free children’s Christmas party with performances soon.

"Any one incident that happens to you, a missed paycheck, health crisis, car needs a repair," said Sylvia Terry, president and CEO of SCS.

Terry said their mission is to fill gaps for people facing unexpected challenges. The organization sees hundreds of visitors daily, with some clients coming as often as six days a week.

"We understand what it's taking to get a hand up," Terry said. "And most of the people here that are volunteering — same thing. They've all been in that situation of some kind."

The increased demand at SCS reflects broader economic pressures. More than half of U.S. adults plan to spend less on holiday gifts this year, highlighting the financial strain many families are experiencing.

The Shawnee organization continues to operate under the philosophy established by Terry's mother, Evelyn VanKemseke, who started the organization.

"Evelyn's motto was, 'You know, if you lived on the planet Earth and could get to us, we would help you."' And that's the way we still operate," Terry said.

One recipient praised the service, noting it helps people who may be reluctant to ask for assistance.

You can learn more about SCS through their website. You can also donate to the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, a fundraising drive in Shawnee, that has selected SCS as its sole beneficiary this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.