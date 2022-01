KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee family was displaced by an overnight fire.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 5400 block of Aminda Street in Shawnee about 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the fire was shooting out of a window of the home.

Firefighters say five people were inside the home when the fire started and they all got out safely.

A cat died in the fire.

Firefighters say the fire likely started in the basement, but an official cause is under investigation.