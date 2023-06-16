Shawnee family to host 2nd annual Fighting Fentanyl 5K to honor son, raise awareness

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Shawnee family is hosting a 5K to honor their son and raise awareness about the fentanyl crisis.

It's the second year the Davis family has put together the Fighting Fentanyl 5K.

The event honors their son, Cooper Davis, who died from a fentanyl poisoning in August of 2021. It'll be held at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee on June 17.

The kids race starts at 8:00 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8:30 a.m.

Online registration is over, but you can still register on-site on Saturday.

KSHB 41 Investigator Cameron Taylor will be emceeing the event.

All proceeds will go toward the Cooper Davis Memorial Foundation - Fentanyl Awareness and Education.

