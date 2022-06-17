Shawnee family to host 5K to honor son, raise awareness about fentanyl

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Shawnee family is hosting a 5K as a way to honor their son and combat the fentanyl crisis.

Nearly a year ago, Randy and Libby Davis' 16-year-old son, Cooper, died after taking half of what he thought was a Percocet pill. It turned out to be a fake prescription pill with fentanyl.

Since Cooper's death, his family created a nonprofit called Keepin' Clean For Coop. Their mission has been to raise awareness in the community.

It's an effort the DEA recognized when the agency invited the family to a summit on the overdose epidemic.

Saturday's event is called the Fighting Fentanyl 5K . It's to help educate and spread awareness about fentanyl.

The race will be held at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee. The kids race starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9 a.m.

Online registration is over, but you can still register on-site on Saturday.

KSHB 41 News I-Team Reporter Cameron Taylor will be emceeing the event.

All proceeds will go toward the Cooper Davis Memorial Foundation - Fentanyl Awareness and Education.

