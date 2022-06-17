Shawnee family to host 5K to honor son, raise awareness about fentanyl

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A Shawnee family is hosting a 5K as a way to honor their son and combat the fentanyl crisis.
Nearly a year ago, Randy and Libby Davis' 16-year-old son, Cooper, died after taking half of what he thought was a Percocet pill. It turned out to be a fake prescription pill with fentanyl.
Since Cooper's death, his family created a nonprofit called Keepin' Clean For Coop. Their mission has been to raise awareness in the community.
It's an effort the DEA recognized when the agency invited the family to a summit on the overdose epidemic.
Saturday's event is called the Fighting Fentanyl 5K. It's to help educate and spread awareness about fentanyl.
The race will be held at Mill Valley High School in Shawnee. The kids race starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9 a.m.
Online registration is over, but you can still register on-site on Saturday.
KSHB 41 News I-Team Reporter Cameron Taylor will be emceeing the event.
All proceeds will go toward the Cooper Davis Memorial Foundation - Fentanyl Awareness and Education.
