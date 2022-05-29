Watch
Shawnee, Kansas, woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Laclede County

Posted at 7:38 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 08:38:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A three-vehicle crash in Laclede county has left a Shawnee, Kansas, woman dead, and two others, including an Overland Park man, seriously injured.

Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, a 2017 Ram 1500 crossed the center of the roadway on Highway 32, about 3 miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The vehicle side-swiped a 2021 Ford F350, before striking a 2016 Ford Fiesta head on, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The passenger of the Ford Fiesta, Mary Gladbach, 28, of Shawnee, was pronounced dead following the crash around 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the Fiesta, of Overland Park, and the driver of the Ram, of Success, Mo., were both seriously injured in the crash.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

