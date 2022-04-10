Watch
Shawnee man killed in Sunday morning crash

Posted at 2:35 PM, Apr 10, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. Sunday near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman.

Upon arrival at the scene, Shawnee police located a 27-year-old man from Shawnee, the only occupant of the vehicle, deceased.

Investigation led authorities to conclude the man was heading eastbound on Shawnee Mission Parkway when the car exited the roadway and overturned.

Police said the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

This incident is under investigation by the Shawnee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.

