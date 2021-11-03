Shawnee Mission decides 3 school board races

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission voters decided three school board races Tuesday.

Heather Ousley defeated Brian Neilson with 59.26% of the vote in the race covering the "at large" Shawnee Mission area.

Ousley was the incumbent in the race and has served as the board president.

All voters in the Shawnee Mission area could vote in that election, unlike the other races where only residents in specific districts could vote on their representative.

In the east, Mary Sinclair won with 64.23% of the vote in her campaign against Zach Roberts.

Sinclair was the incumbent in the race and had served as vice president of the board.

In the west, April Boyd-Noronha won with 55.29% of the vote against Sean Claycamp.