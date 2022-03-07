Shawnee Mission East investigates circulated video, finds no threat to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A video that circulated among students at Shawnee Mission East High School on Monday prompted an investigation, and school officials found there was no threat to the school.

In a letter to Shawnee Mission East parents, Principal Jason Peres said the video contained a an individual wearing a ski mask and holding what turned out to be a toy gun.

Peres said as soon as staff received reports of the video, district protocol was followed and an investigation was conducted.

The individuals involved were identified and interviewed and Peres said he's confident there is not a threat to the school.

"Thank you to the individuals who shared information that led to this discover," Peres said in a letter to families. "School administration, staff, and police will continue to do everything in our power to maintain East as a safe learning environment. We appreciate your support."