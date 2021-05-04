Shawnee Mission North High School drops Indians mascot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission North High School is getting a mascot makeover.

The school will now be known as the Shawnee Mission North High School Bison.

The change comes after protests about the school's nickname and use of Indian images.

It will take about a year to develop a new logo and make changes to Indian images inside and outside the school building, a district spokesman said.

In addition, the school will need new sports uniforms and new uniforms for other school activities, such as band and cheer leading.

Rushton and Belinder Elementary schools also will change their school mascots.