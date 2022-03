KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee Mission North High School student brought a gun to school Monday.

A spokesperson for the Shawnee Mission School District told KSHB 41 News that administrators were made aware that a student, who has been in the district for a short time, at the high school had a gun.

The student was confronted by administrators and law enforcement, and the gun was never taken out his backpack.

The student has been arrested and no one was hurt.