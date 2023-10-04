Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of 'cherished' instructional coach, teacher found dead in home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee Mission North High School is mourning the loss of one of its staff members who was found dead inside her home on Friday.

In a letter to families, Shawnee Mission North Principal David Ewers notified families of the death of coach and teacher Kenna Kobin on Sunday.

"This is devastating news for all of us, as she was a cherished member of the North family," Ewers said in the letter to families. "As you can imagine, this will be an extremely difficult time for her family, as they process their grief."

Ewers told families there are resources for students who may need them.

It's not immediately clear what the cause of Kobin's death was.

