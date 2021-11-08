Shawnee Mission North students stage walkout on Johnson Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of students at Shawnee Mission North High School staged a walkout Monday morning.

According to a KSHB 41 photographer at the scene, students walked north from the school across Johnson Drive toward a local coffee shop on the north side of the road.

Students held signs that say "we see you, we hear you, we believe you," "SMN protects predators" and "if you don't do something we will."

KSHB 41 reached out to the school district for a statement, and the district did not have a statement or any additional information as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.