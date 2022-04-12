Shawnee Mission School District food service program reports uptick in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's plenty on the plates of those who plan, prepare and serve meals in the Shawnee Mission School District.

Representatives of the district's food service department gave an update at Tuesday's school board workshop.

The department's mission statement is "School meals, we serve education everyday."

And they are serving more of those meals nearly every year.

Breakfast meals are up by 900 per day and lunches served also are up, according to a data presented to the board.

The department has plenty of challenges, including labor shortages and supply chain problem, according to Monday night's presentation.

Board members also heard the food service department is reimbursed by the USDA for every meal sold.

Revenue for the last school year was $11,007,346 and food and labor costs came in at $8, 014,174, according to information from the food service department.

Labor costs are down slightly this year with staffing challenges, the report states.