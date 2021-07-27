Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shawnee Mission School District will no longer stream public comments

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SMSD
SMSD NEW.jpg
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 14:38:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday night to discontinue the live streaming of the public comment portion of its meetings.

In May, the district reported that one of its school board meeting videos had been taken down from YouTube after the online video company flagged the video as containing misleading health information.

Board President Heather Ousley said at the time the misleading health information came during a public comment portion of the meeting.

After the May video was removed, the district was warned by YouTube that additional violations could restrict the district’s ability to post content on YouTube.

Monday’s vote allows all other portions of the board meetings to continue to be streamed live.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!