Shawnee Mission School District will no longer stream public comments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday night to discontinue the live streaming of the public comment portion of its meetings.

In May , the district reported that one of its school board meeting videos had been taken down from YouTube after the online video company flagged the video as containing misleading health information.

Board President Heather Ousley said at the time the misleading health information came during a public comment portion of the meeting.

After the May video was removed, the district was warned by YouTube that additional violations could restrict the district’s ability to post content on YouTube.

Monday’s vote allows all other portions of the board meetings to continue to be streamed live.

