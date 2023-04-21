Shawnee Mission South students clean up along creeks in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In honor of Earth Day, the next generation is doing their part to help the planet.

A Shawnee Mission South Environmental Education class and the City of Overland Park teamed up to help clean up an area around the trails and creeks. But, they're not cleaning up trash, rather invasive species: honeysuckle.

The honeysuckle is a green plant that blooms in the spring. It grows rapidly and smothers other natural flora.

The class uses pliers and axes to cut the root of the plant. Their Environmental Education teacher, PJ Born, then uses a poison of sorts to kill it at the root and prevent it from growing back.

"They’re not native and they kind of take over, so all you got is forest that has a bunch of really tall trees and bush honeysuckle, and it crowds out all the other native plants down below," Born said.

Part of the class includes tending to 28 acres next to the school, the Shawnee Mission Environmental Science Lab, or SMESL.

"Shawnee Mission South has done a great job within their environmental education area, but our, from this side of the trail continues to push towards theirs," said Bryan Toben, the Deputy Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Overland Park. "So, by us clearing this out, it’ll help save some of the native species, as well as keep the environmental lab more clear and clean."

But overall, it's a chance to learn about how important it is to tend to their community.

"Environmental protection, understanding the community that you live in, having an ownership in taking care of the things in and around the community you live in, uh, it’s something that we kind of take for granted," Toben said.

"These guys are going to be around a lot longer than I am, so it’s like, this is what they’re getting, and I think they are really concerned," Born said. "I think they want to have a great place to be in."

One senior, Logan Penny, just enjoys being outside, and the class has showed him that he wants to continue his environmental studies.

"That’s that’s really what it’s all about, just kind of protecting this area for everyone else, you know maybe for the next generation," Penny said. "We want everyone to be able to come out here and enjoy themselves. If everyone does their part it makes a big difference."

