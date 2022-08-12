Watch Now
Shawnee police investigate after City Hall possibly damaged by gun fire

Posted at 1:45 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 14:45:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Shawnee police are investigating two separate shots fire incidents, one that may have caused damaged to City Hall.

At around 8 a.m. Friday, city staff arrived at Shawnee City Hall.

Employees found damaged windows and a glass entry door from apparent gun shots.

Shawnee police also responded to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive on reports of shots fired and found shell casings and bullet holes in a home.

Police say the shootings are unrelated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee Police Department at (913)-631-2150.

