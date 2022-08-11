Shawnee police investigate possible drowning after woman pulled from pool

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died in a possible drowning Wednesday night in a private pool in Shawnee, Kansas.

Emergency crews, including police and firefighters, were sent at about 7 p.m. to the 6400 block of Mullen Road on a report of an unresponsive person in a pool, according to a Shawnee Police Department news release.

The 51-year-old woman had been swimming in the pool when others in the pool noticed she had gone under water.

Emergency efforts to save the woman were unsuccessful.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was a visitor at the house, according to the news release.

An investigation is underway into the cause of death.

