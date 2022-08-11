Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shawnee police investigate possible drowning after woman pulled from pool

Shawnee police car
File photo
Shawnee police car
Posted at 9:33 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 22:33:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died in a possible drowning Wednesday night in a private pool in Shawnee, Kansas.

Emergency crews, including police and firefighters, were sent at about 7 p.m. to the 6400 block of Mullen Road on a report of an unresponsive person in a pool, according to a Shawnee Police Department news release.

The 51-year-old woman had been swimming in the pool when others in the pool noticed she had gone under water.

Emergency efforts to save the woman were unsuccessful.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was a visitor at the house, according to the news release.

An investigation is underway into the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock