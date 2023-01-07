Shawnee woman seriously injured in Wyandotte County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday on southbound Interstate 635 in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda CRV was traveling on Interstate 635, north of I-35, at around 4:46 p.m. Friday.

The Honda went off the side of the interstate on the right shoulder, before returning to the interstate. The driver veered off the road to the right once more, and while attempting to recover, turned left into the median barrier, according to KHP.

The driver of the Honda, a 34-year-old woman from Shawnee, was taken to an area hospital and was suspected to have serious injuries.