'She played a big part in my time in Kansas City': JSU advisor remembers Sarah Milgrim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Communities across Kansas City continue to mourn Sarah Milgrim, from her friends and family in the Jewish community, to those in her after-school activities at her high school, Shawnee Mission East (SME).

The Overland Park native and her boyfriend, Yaron Lischinsky, were shot and killed Wednesday night in Washington, D.C., in an act of hatred.

Rachel Perero was Milgrim's Jewish Student Union (JSU) advisor at SME. JSU encouraged Jewish students to come together to talk about culture, history and create engagement. Milgrim's group at SME was a small one, but Perero said they felt safe getting together.

Perero has been away from Kansas City for eight years, but she still remembers Milgrim.

"Everything that I’m reading about her now it’s so, it’s so exactly who she was back then," Perero said. "Like, a more developed version."

Perero said she never heard anyone say a bad word about Milgrim. Perero said she was welcoming and was passionate about her religion. Milgrim and a fellow JSU student started a program for antisemitism education after their school was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

Perero said she and Milgrim didn't stay in close contact, but knowing Milgrim worked at the Israeli Embassy, Perero did contact her the night of the shooting, not knowing the news she'd receive the next day.

"I just said like, 'I’m worried about you, and, like, your whole office must be so traumatized and upset," Perero said. "Never imagined that it would be her face."

Instead of remembering the tragedy, Perero wants to remember Milgrim as she saw her: a light. Perero referenced a photo taken of Milgrim lighting Shabbat candles at Perero's home. She said she wants to print out that photo and put it by those candles.

"When I light candles, I can think about her and think about the light she was bringing into the world," Perero said.

